The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SUN 8:45 PM CDT until MON 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
