Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.