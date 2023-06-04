The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance of rain in…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…