Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

