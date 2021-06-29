 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 10:54 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

