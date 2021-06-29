Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 10:54 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening in Tulsa: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Pl…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Plan on a rainy da…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…