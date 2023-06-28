Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 104 though it will feel even hotter at 110. We'll see a low temperature of 81 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 11:10 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.