Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

