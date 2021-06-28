Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.