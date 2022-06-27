Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.