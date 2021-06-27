 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 10:12 PM CDT until SUN 1:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

