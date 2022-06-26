 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather Q&A: Are we in a heat wave?

Weather Q&A: Are we in a heat wave?

If we went off of an older definition, the entire end of June through August would be a “heat wave," says Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert