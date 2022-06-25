 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 107. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather Q&A: Are we in a heat wave?

Weather Q&A: Are we in a heat wave?

If we went off of an older definition, the entire end of June through August would be a “heat wave," says Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert