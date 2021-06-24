The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 108. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area wil…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuls…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Saturday. Temper…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projecte…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a p…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.