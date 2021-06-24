Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 108. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.