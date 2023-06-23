The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.