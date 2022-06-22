 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

If we went off of an older definition, the entire end of June through August would be a “heat wave," says Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang.

