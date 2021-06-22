 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

