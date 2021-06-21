Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.