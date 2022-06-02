The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and storms are forecasted for today. Temperatures will only make it into the 70s this afternoon with showers and embedded th…
It's a term most Oklahomans have heard. Possibly less familiar is how it forms and whether it is actually something that can be forecasted.
Today's forecast is very similar to what we have seen over the weekend as well. The south breeze will continue with gusts to 30 mph. Partly su…
The south wind continues again today with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and partly cloudy skies will persist.
Today is the first day of hurricane season. This year, like the past six, is expected to be a record-breaking year in terms of tropical activity.
Winds will pick back up today out of the south with gusts up to 30 and 35 mph at times. Partly sunny skies are expected and temperatures will …
Building clouds are expected today ahead of our next chance for showers and storms overnight. Afternoon highs will still be relatively warm to…
If you drive down Riverside Drive/Parkway or over the 71st Street bridge, one thing may catch your eye: How high the water level seems to be along the Arkansas River this week.
What was unique about this event was its longevity with rounds of rainfall.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We'll see sun…