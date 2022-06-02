 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

