Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.