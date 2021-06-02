 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

