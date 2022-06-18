Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 103. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The heat wave continues with temperatures well above average again this afternoon. We will, once again, soar into the 90s. Average high this t…
We are looking at our fourth day of 90-degree temperatures. Highs will once again soar well above average. We should see temperatures in the m…
The trend of naming an impactful winter storm has not yet caught on with the National Weather Service.
A hot, summer-like day is expected. Lots of sunshine and highs near triple digits are forecasted by Sunday at 4 p.m. If you are outdoors today…
In Oklahoma, we see them all. But each has a different signature and threat and can be brought on by unique characteristics in the atmosphere on any given day of formation.
Another warmer-than-average day is expected today. Highs this afternoon will once again soar into the upper 90s. A heat advisory will be in ef…
In Oklahoma, we see them all. But each has a different signature and threat and can be brought on by unique characteristics in the atmosphere on any given day of formation.
Highs this afternoon will reach back into the 90s. Winds will be relatively light from the south at 5-10 mph and heat index values will warm i…
More hot weather is forecasted for today. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s this afternoon. Winds will remain light from the south at …
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…