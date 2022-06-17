Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 104. 74 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
