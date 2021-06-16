Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 103. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it …
For the drive home in Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. Tempera…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…