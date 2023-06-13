The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
