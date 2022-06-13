Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 107. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some weather folklore has been proven true, and some loosely accurate.
"Hail damage to vehicles is expected," according to National Weather Service Tulsa. "Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."
In Oklahoma, we see them all. But each has a different signature and threat and can be brought on by unique characteristics in the atmosphere on any given day of formation.
Wednesday severe weather: Thunderstorm warning issued for Tulsa, Osage counties
After a night of storms, we will see gradually clearing skies today. It looks like our threat for rainfall drops off now, but unfortunately th…
A hot, summer-like day is expected. Lots of sunshine and highs near triple digits are forecasted by Sunday at 4 p.m. If you are outdoors today…
Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected today. A round of showers and storms is possible this morning, mainly south, t…
Hot and dry conditions will settle in today. Winds will be light and the sky will be clear. After a cool morning, the afternoon highs will rea…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather foreca…