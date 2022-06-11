Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 106. 75 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

