Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT.