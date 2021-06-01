Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
