Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
