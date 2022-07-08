The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 though it will feel even hotter at 112. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
