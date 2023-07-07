The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 104 though it wil…