The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
