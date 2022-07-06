Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104 though it will feel even hotter at 111. We'll see a low temperature of 81 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today will be hot and humid. Temperatures will start in the 70s this morning, but climb quickly and we will be in the low 90s by lunch with hi…
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.
Those temperatures will remain well above average for the next several days ahead. I am forecasting highs above 100 degrees through the week a…
Happy 4th of July!
As we head into the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend we are going to see the humidity return and the temperatures spike back i…
Hot, humid conditions will persist again for today. There are many 4th of July celebrations taking place tonight in advance of Monday's holida…
Why are we told it is best to wear light-colored clothing in the hotter months? Turns out, it’s not really a fashion choice as much as it is science.
The heat and humidity move back in as we head in to the holiday weekend.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Mostly clear. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…