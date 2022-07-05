The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Today's forecasted low temperature is 80 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Why are we told it is best to wear light-colored clothing in the hotter months? Turns out, it’s not really a fashion choice as much as it is science.
Today will be hot and humid. Temperatures will start in the 70s this morning, but climb quickly and we will be in the low 90s by lunch with hi…
Temperatures continue to warm back into the 90s this afternoon with a south wind and mostly sunny skies. The humidity returns as well as dew p…
Happy 4th of July!
As we head into the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend we are going to see the humidity return and the temperatures spike back i…
Hot, humid conditions will persist again for today. There are many 4th of July celebrations taking place tonight in advance of Monday's holida…
The heat and humidity move back in as we head in to the holiday weekend.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Mostly clear. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…