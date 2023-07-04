Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
