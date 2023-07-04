Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.