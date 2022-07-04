Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 80-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Why are we told it is best to wear light-colored clothing in the hotter months? Turns out, it’s not really a fashion choice as much as it is science.
Today will be hot and humid. Temperatures will start in the 70s this morning, but climb quickly and we will be in the low 90s by lunch with hi…
Temperatures continue to warm back into the 90s this afternoon with a south wind and mostly sunny skies. The humidity returns as well as dew p…
As we head into the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend we are going to see the humidity return and the temperatures spike back i…
The heat and humidity move back in as we head in to the holiday weekend.
Hot, humid conditions will persist again for today. There are many 4th of July celebrations taking place tonight in advance of Monday's holida…
Today the winds will gradually shift from the north to the south. This will start to slowly pull moisture and humidity back into the area for …
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…