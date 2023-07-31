The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 80-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.