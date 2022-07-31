Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
When it comes to sleep and the heat there are actually multiple ways it can have an effect on your body.