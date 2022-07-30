Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.