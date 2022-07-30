The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
EF-1 tornado confirmed in east Broken Arrow during Thursday night storm; more rain expected over weekend
A tornado with speeds of up to 95 mph blew through parts of Broken Arrow on Thursday night.
Marines created a calculation in 1956 at a training facility to help figure out how far trainees could be pushed during drills while avoiding heat-related illnesses.
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.
