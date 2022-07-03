Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.