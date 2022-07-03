The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
