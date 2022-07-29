 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 10:26 PM CDT until FRI 1:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

