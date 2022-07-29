Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 10:26 PM CDT until FRI 1:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marines created a calculation in 1956 at a training facility to help figure out how far trainees could be pushed during drills while avoiding heat-related illnesses.
Today we will start off in the low 80s with lots of humidity and heat. Winds will be from the south today at 10-15 mph and highs will soar int…
Today our highs will soar to near 107 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a south wind at 10-15 mph.
A change in the weather pattern is expected. Today we will still see highs in the upper 90s. There will be a slight chance for a few afternoon…
Monday through Wednesday we will see temperatures in the low 100s with mostly sunny skies.
Today's highs will climb back into the triple digits. Highs will top off near 105-108 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of th…
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.
For the drive home in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds EN…
Despite the seemly relentless heat, Tulsa has not yet set any records.
Marines created a calculation in 1956 at a training facility to help figure out how far trainees could be pushed during drills while avoiding heat-related illnesses.