Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 10:26 PM CDT until FRI 1:30 AM CDT.