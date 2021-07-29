The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will …
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 78F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a ver…
Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Te…