Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT.