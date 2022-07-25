Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 83-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

