The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 83-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Despite the seemly relentless heat, Tulsa has not yet set any records.
The forecast high was 108 degrees. But your car’s thermostat reads 112. The reason has to do with the way “official” temperature readings are taken.
Today's temperatures are forecasted to be the hottest of 2022 so far. Highs today will soar to near 109 degrees with sunny skies and a south b…
Marines created a calculation in 1956 at a training facility to help figure out how far trainees could be pushed during drills while avoiding heat-related illnesses.
A few scattered showers and storms are possible today, but they will be very hit and miss. Highs today will stay below 100, with intermittent …
Today we will start off in the low 80s with lots of humidity and heat. Winds will be from the south today at 10-15 mph and highs will soar int…
Today will be another warm one, however there is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers. A weak frontal boundary will move through the area.…
Today our highs will soar to near 107 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a south wind at 10-15 mph.
Winds will be light from the south today with highs soaring back into the triple digits. Highs are expected to top out at 103 degrees with a h…
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.