Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.