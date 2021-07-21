The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
