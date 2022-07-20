Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.