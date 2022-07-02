The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Why are we told it is best to wear light-colored clothing in the hotter months? Turns out, it’s not really a fashion choice as much as it is science.
Temperatures continue to warm back into the 90s this afternoon with a south wind and mostly sunny skies. The humidity returns as well as dew p…
A much needed break from the heat today! Temperatures will start in the 60s and only warm in to the low 80s by the afternoon. This is about te…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This morning temperatures will be in the 60s. By the afternoon we will be back in the 80s. It will still feel dry, but the humidity will slowl…
As we head into the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend we are going to see the humidity return and the temperatures spike back i…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
The heat and humidity move back in as we head in to the holiday weekend.
Today is the last day of hot temperatures - at least for a few days! While highs still reach near record highs today, a cold front will move t…
Today the winds will gradually shift from the north to the south. This will start to slowly pull moisture and humidity back into the area for …