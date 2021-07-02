Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

 Skip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

