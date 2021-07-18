Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from SAT 11:41 PM CDT until SUN 2:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F.…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperat…
This evening in Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead…