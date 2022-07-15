Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 80-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.