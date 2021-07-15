Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F.…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV …
This evening in Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leav…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temp…
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperat…