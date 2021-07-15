Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.